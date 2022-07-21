Naa Korkoi Essah adjudged Outstanding Woman in Public Relations

Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation’s Public Relations Manager, Naa Korkoi Essah has been adjudged the Outstanding Woman in Public Relations (Public Sector) at the 11th Marketing World Awards 2022 held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra last Friday.
Organised by INSTINCT WAVE, an International Event organising company, the MWA recognises outstanding organisations and individuals who have delivered superior products value to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies.
Besides, they display uniqueness and innovativeness among offerings, convey clear messages to consumers and drive distinctiveness.
Acknowledgement
She thanked the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and her Deputy Minister, Ama Pomaa Boateng including the staff of the ministry for the support given to her to achieve such a feat.
‘As a staff on secondment from the Information Services Department (ISD) under the Ministry of Information (MoI) I wish to also commend the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for pushing all PROs to do more to excel in their fields of endeavours,’ she stressed.
About MWA
The MWA provides a unique premier platform for marketers, communicators and agencies to showcase their creative excellence and successful strategies in sustaining their brands and clients.
The Marketing Award is guided by International Standards in the judging awards are judged by an independent panel of marketing experts