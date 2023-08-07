Musical festival in support of paediatric care launched

Vincent Amenuveve Aug - 07 - 2023 , 12:00

An innovative musical programme aimed at creating awareness of paediatric care has been launched in Accra.

The programme, dubbed “HoodTalk Music Festival”, is the initiative of DreamChild Foundation, an NGO, in partnership with Virtual Hub Entertainment Ghana Limited, an audio-visual production company, and other partners in line with the foundation's objective of using music to support the African child.

The festival also intends to raise funds to support the plight of the girl-child, mobilise millennials for tree-planting exercises to curb effects of climate change and also create a platform for the youth to network for economic growth.

In attendance at the launch were the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ato Afful; the President of the foundation, Reginald Laryea; the foundation's Co-founder, Kofi Amoakohene; the Director of the foundation, Paa Kwesi Holdbrook-Smith, friends and public-spirited individuals and organisations.

Also present were some members of the diplomatic corps, government functionaries, representatives of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and other stakeholders.

A new logo for the festival was unveiled while guests and patrons were treated to live band and rap music performances by the Patch Bay Band and a Ghanaian musician, Jayvado King.

Events

The festival will feature youth musical concerts, summits, fashion shows, art exhibitions and mentorship sessions, with the maiden edition taking place at the Kingdom Gardens at Ashiyie in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Similar events would take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, Northern Region, on Saturday, September 23, 2023; the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on October 7, 2023; the Gyandu Park in Takoradi, Western Region, on October 28, 2023, and at the Ho Sports Stadium on November 18, 2023.

The musical shows would be climaxed with a grand musical concert at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

An assistant Secretary of Research, Office of the President, Ibrahim Adjei, said the President had endorsed the initiative and was highly appreciative of organisations such as the foundation that had the vision and mindset of establishing such a programme to help the country achieve its development goals.

Community interventions

The Chairman of the foundation, Chief Olorogun Oskar Ibru, in a speech read on his behalf by a Maritime consultant and business strategist, Sir Henry E. Muogho, said the foundation had over the years successfully partnered other institutions to embark on community interventions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Hub Entertainment Ghana Limited, James Amoakohene, also said that the role of the company in the festival went beyond providing equipment, logistical support and technical know-how.

The UNESCO Country Director, Abdourahamane Diallo, in a message delivered on his behalf by the National Professional Officer, Natural Sciences Sector, Melody Boateng, said the festival was in line with UNESCO's commitment to leverage the power of music for social transformation, adding that it also resonated with the organisation's global objective of fostering education, culture, science and information.

For his part, Mr Afful said: “For those of us at GCGL our mandate is very clear; it is a mandate anchored on the premise that anything that is Ghanaian, anything that is enabling this country to move forward to stitch together, to bring up our communities and to extend our information across the length and breadth of this nation, we are obliged to support".

He also said that one of the company's agenda was to support children in the country.

Mr Afful said it was in line with this that the Junior Graphic newspaper was introduced in 2000 during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the company.