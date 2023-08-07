Fostering sustainable growth: Power of entrepreneurship in education, innovative enterprises

Joseph Benson Aug - 07 - 2023 , 09:35

Richard Branson, one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs once said, "Entrepreneurs are the dreamers who dare to challenge the status quo and transform the world”.

This quote encapsulates the essence of my exploration’s discourse.

Ghana, a vibrant West African nation, is at a critical juncture in its developmental journey.

The country's economic landscape is undergoing a transformation, driven by a confluence of factors, such as progressive developmental strategies, the increasing importance of entrepreneurship education and the emergence of innovative business models.

According to the World Bank, Ghana's GDP has seen a steady growth rate of approximately 6.5 per cent in the past five years, a testament to its burgeoning economy.

However, to sustain this growth and ensure it translates into comprehensive development, there is a need to focus on entrepreneurship education.

A study by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) revealed that countries with a strong focus on entrepreneurship education tend to have a higher rate of start-up success, job creation and economic resilience.

In the context of Ghana, entrepreneurship education has the potential to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to create innovative enterprises.

These enterprises, in turn, can contribute to sustainable growth by addressing local challenges, creating jobs and driving economic diversification.

For instance, the rise of digital start-ups in Accra, Ghana's capital, has not only boosted the local economy but also provided solutions to everyday challenges, from health care to agriculture; evidence depicting that the power of entrepreneurship education and innovative enterprises cannot be underestimated in fostering sustainable growth in Ghana.

It is the key to unlocking the nation's potential and propelling it towards a prosperous future.

Impact developmental strategies

Ghana has been the beneficiary of numerous developmental strategies aimed at enhancing the living standards of its citizens and promoting economic growth.

For instance, the World Bank Group has been actively assisting Ghana in maintaining economic growth and exceeding its poverty reduction targets.

The government has also initiated strategies to transform the country into a significant Meeting, Incentive, Conference, & Exhibition (MICE) hub.

Furthermore, initiatives like the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project (GCAP) and the Sustainable Development of Rain-fed Lowland Rice Production Project are making significant contributions to the agricultural sector.

These strategies, along with others, are laying the groundwork for the systematic development of the state capital and surrounding areas, akin to the swift modernisation observed in China.

Over the past 30 years, real GDP in Ghana has more than quadrupled, and in 2011 the country joined the ranks of Lower Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

According to the World Bank report, GDP per capita grew by an average of three per cent per year over the past two decades, putting Ghana in the top 10 fastest-growing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

The government has also initiated strategies to transform the country into a significant Meeting, Incentive, Conference, & Exhibition (MICE) hub.

In addition, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has been playing a crucial role in the country's economic development.

The MIIF manages the equity interests of Ghana in mining companies and receives mineral royalties on behalf of the government.

These revenues are then used to fund key developmental projects, including infrastructure, education and health care, contributing to the overall economic growth and improvement of living standards in the country.

Furthermore, initiatives like the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project (GCAP) and the Sustainable Development of Rain-fed Lowland Rice Production Project are making significant contributions to the agricultural sector.

The GCAP, supported by the World Bank, has been instrumental in promoting commercial farming and improving agricultural productivity.

It has helped to increase access to reliable water sources, improve agricultural practices, and strengthen market linkages, thereby boosting the incomes of smallholder farmers and contributing to food security in the country.

Another key initiative is the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), which aims to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.

NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and accelerators; funding for youth-owned businesses; and an innovation competition to unearth more innovative businesses.

The NEIP has so far trained over 7000 startups and small businesses and provided funding for over 500 businesses.

These strategies, along with others, are laying the groundwork for the systematic development of the state capital and surrounding areas, akin to the swift modernisation observed in China.

The success of these initiatives is a testament to the potential of strategic planning and targeted investment in driving sustainable growth and development.

Diagram 1: Impact of Ghana’s developmental strategies by the writer

Significance entrepreneurial education

The Bilaad Development Trust has advocated for increased investment in education and entrepreneurship to tackle the high levels of poverty and unemployment in the country.

Entrepreneurial education is gaining momentum in Ghana, with a focus on training and financing for the small enterprise sector, which makes up 92 per cent of all businesses.

Institutions, such as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have established entrepreneurship clinics to equip students with the necessary skills to establish their businesses.

This approach is viewed as a means of alleviating the government's burden of providing jobs to the multitude of unemployed graduates.

Emerging ieas, economic trends

Despite fluctuations in Ghana's economy, with GDP growth expected to decelerate in 2023 due to rising consumer prices and monetary tightening, innovative business ideas are thriving in the country.

Profitable ventures range from taxi businesses, catering services, and poultry farming, to more tech-oriented solutions such as mobile money agents.

The Bank of Ghana's anticipated sale of $120 million to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) is another significant economic event that could stimulate business opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Confluence

The amalgamation of developmental strategies, entrepreneurial education, and innovative business ideas is the driving force behind sustainable development in Ghana.

Entrepreneurial education, a cornerstone of this confluence, plays a pivotal role in nurturing innovative business ideas, which in turn contribute significantly to development initiatives.

Simultaneously, these development initiatives create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship to flourish, thereby fostering a cycle of innovation and growth.

One of the key developmental strategies in Ghana is the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

Under the leadership of the Business Development Director, MIIF, Dr Kennedy Abrokwa, has been instrumental in maximising the value of dividend and royalties income accruing to the Republic of Ghana in a beneficial, accountable and sustainable manner.

MIIF's strategy of building a highly diversified portfolio across varied asset classes and asset types for consistent returns through uncertain market cycles is a testament to the innovative business ideas at play in the developmental strategies.

On the government front, the Ghanaian government has launched the Ghana CARES Obaatampa programme, a bold, ambitious and novel initiative aimed at stabilising and revitalising the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This programme is expected to accelerate Ghana's entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, thereby fostering sustainable growth.

The programme's focus on entrepreneurial education and innovative business ideas is a clear demonstration of the confluence of these elements in driving development.

The Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme is bolstering the business environment and SME competitiveness.

Educational institutions, such as the Centre for Sustainable Transformation (CeST), are emphasising Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) to prepare communities for a sustainable future.

Additionally, citizens are actively participating in sustainable growth initiatives, including a citizen science initiative that monitors progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana, contributing to the country's sustainable development.

Ghana's journey towards sustainable development is a testament to the synergy of developmental strategies, entrepreneurial education and innovative business ideas.

This progress requires the combined efforts of the government, private sector, educational institutions and the public.

The success of initiatives such as MIIF and NEIP, bolstered by contributions from various sectors, underscores the effectiveness of this approach and offers a blueprint for sustained growth.

Charting course

The success of the MIIF, the Ghana CARES Obaatampa program, the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme, and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) exemplify the potential of this approach.

They provide a roadmap for progress, demonstrating the power of collaboration between the government, private sector, educational institutions and the citizenry.

Sustainable growth in Ghana is not merely an economic goal; it's a holistic vision encompassing improved living standards, environmental sustainability and opportunities for all citizens.

As Ghana continues this path, it does so with the understanding that the power to shape its future lies within its entrepreneurs, innovators and people

In conclusion, Ghana's journey towards sustainable growth is a confluence of development, entrepreneurial education and business innovation.

It's a journey that requires vision, courage and collective effort.

As Ghana strides forward, it does so with the conviction that it is well on its way to a prosperous and sustainable future.