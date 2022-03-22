MultiChoice Ghana supports orphanages

Twenty orphanages across the country are expected to benefit from an initiative by pay TV service operators, MultiChoice Ghana, which will distribute decoders to aid teaching and learning.
The initiative aims at using the DStv and GOtv decoders as an educational content hub to promote academic work of the children.
The beneficial institutions will have DStv and GOtv decoders installed in the facilities with scheduled class times for children to watch educational content and many more educational channels to support their education.
The first beneficiary orphanage is the SOS Children’s Village in Tema which received its package from a team from MultiChoice Ghana last Thursday (March 17).
Leading the team to make the presentation, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, said the gesture would help expose the children to global edutainment content that would inure to their developmental benefit.
“We believe that every child in Ghana deserves access to quality entertainment that would also impact positively on their education and MultiChoice Ghana offers exciting educational content on its channels, hence the decision to reach out to the less privileged in society,” Mr Okyere said.
According to him, the educational content that the service offers on its channels will go a long way to improve learning among the children in the beneficiary institutions
He expressed the hope that the donated items would impact upon children in the facility and would help them excel in their academics.
The Alternative Care Coordinator at SOS Children's Village in Tema, Eric Duodu, expressed appreciation to MultiChoice Ghana for the gesture, indicating that it would help make learning a lot more fun for the children.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.