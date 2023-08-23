MTN, Graphic strengthen partnership

Maclean Kwofi Aug - 23 - 2023 , 07:04

The newly appointed Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, has paid a working visit to the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) to familiarise herself with the operations of the Daily Graphic and its sister brands.

Accompanied by some executives of the telecommunications company and Touchpoint Magna Carta (TPMC), the visit was to officially introduce Mrs Wiafe to the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, strengthen the relationship between the two companies and also discuss areas of support and collaboration.

The delegation comprised MTN Ghana’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu; Manager, Corporate Communications, Efua Falconer, and Media Relations Advisor, Afua Asafo-Adjei .

It also included the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Clarence Amoatey; Senior PR Executive, William Tamakloe, and Senior PR Executive, Nana Akua Amofa from TPMC.

Mr Yartey received the seven-member delegation in the company of the Director, Marketing, of GCGL, Franklin Sowa.

Strong relationship

In a brief remark, Mrs Wiafe commended her team at MTN for the work it had done over the years to build a strong relationship with the media and journalists in the country.

“The media is a key stakeholder in our work, as without them our messages cannot be delivered, and so we are very grateful for the partnership with the Graphic Communications Group Limited,” she said.

Theophilus Yartey (5th from right), Editor, Graphic, with Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe (5th from left), Chief Corporate Service and Sustainability Officer, MTN; Franklin Sowah (2nd from left), Marketing Director, Graphic Communications Group Limited; Georgina Asare Fiagbenu (4th from right), Senior Manager, MTN, and other officials of the company

She stated that the telecommunication firm was committed to working with the GCGL at all times in all areas to further deepen the relationship to the extent that each could support the other.

“And so, we are thankful for the continued support over the years to help build the MTN brand,” she added.

Important partner

Welcoming the delegation, Mr Yartey stated that MTN over the years had been an important partner of the GCGL.

He explained that the strong bond between the two parties made it easy to verify and understand each other on a professional level.

“We have worked with the team at MTN over the years and they are the best because they have managed to engage journalists so well.

It has been a solid partnership,” he said.

The Editor noted that the Graphic Communications Group thrived on the back of a 73-year-old historic feat which had been built on objectivity and professionalism.

“There are certain things that have been done right to ensure this longevity and we will continue to value those critical values that have brought us this far.

“We are objective and professional in our work and we ensure that things that are of interest to the nation are promoted in our brands and anything short of that we are not interested at all,” he said.

He added that the Graphic Communications Group Limited would continue to support and collaborate with MTN for mutual benefit.

Ghana Year Book

The Editor also informed the Chief Corporate Services Officer and her team that the group had revived the informative Ghana Year Book (GYB) which used to be a prominent feature and reference document for individuals and organisations but whose publication stopped over four decades ago.

He explained that the revival of the publication was part of activities to commemorate GCGL’s 70th anniversary, as well as the strong consideration of calls for the book from some long-standing loyal patrons of the Daily Graphic, who had found it useful in the past.

Graphic’s interest

The GCGL’s Director Marketing noted that Graphic would continue to support the drive to build a prosperous nation for businesses to thrive.

“We are a brand that has been in existence for several decades and for that reason we will try our best to be consistent to promote issues and topics that would help grow the economy.

“We believe in brands that also share a common interest with us like MTN,” he said.