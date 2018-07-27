Graphic Online

Moree Sec-Tech renamed after late Amissah-Arthur

BY: Gertrude Ankah Nyavi

The Moree Senior High Technical School at Moree near Cape Coast in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese district has been named after the late vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

According to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who read a tribute on behalf of the government at the funeral service for the late Vice President, the school will now be known as Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur Senior High School.

He said the late Amissah-Arthur was the definition of a conscientious gentleman and an ideal politician.

Reading the tribute at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, he said Mr Amissah-Arthur served Ghana with utmost integrity. “You served your nation in various capacities and the history of Ghana can never be written without your name.”

He added that the late Vice President had a good sense of humour, was cheerful, diligent and+
humble but assertive, adding that the late Amissah-Arthur was a good Christian.