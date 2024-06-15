Ministry of National Security engages market queens

Emelia Ennin Abbey Jun - 15 - 2024 , 16:23

The "See Something Say Something" campaign team of the Ministry of National Security has engaged with market queens in the Greater Accra Region to sensitise them to the importance of reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.

The meeting was aimed at sensitising the market queens, who are key stakeholders in the region's economic activities, to the campaign to prevent and combat terrorism and other security threats.

It is part of a series of engagements the campaign team is having with stakeholders across the country to sensitise them to the importance of reporting suspicious activities and promoting community-led security initiatives.

Report suspicious activities

The “See Something Say Something” campaign team led by Akosua Danquah Ntim-Sekyere, interacting with the market queens last Wednesday, emphasised the critical role the market queens played in maintaining security in their communities.

The market queens were urged to report any suspicious activities, such as strange behaviour or unattended packages, to the authorities immediately.

They were also encouraged to be vigilant in their surroundings, especially in crowded areas like markets.

She said by engaging market queens and other stakeholders, the Ministry of National Security aimed to build a collaborative approach to national security and prevent security threats before they occurred.

Reporting false information

She said Ghana was the only country in the sub-region that had not been affected by terrorism, and that it was up to us to keep it that way.

The Lead of the "See Something Say Something" campaign said that security was a shared responsibility between the government and citizens.

Mrs Ntim-Sekyere highlighted the devastating impact of terrorism on victims and the importance of parents getting involved in their children's lives to prevent radicalisation.

Vulnerability

The President of the Greater Accra Market Traders Association, Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan, commended the Ministry of National Security for its efforts in educating the public on the threat of terrorism.

She expressed her appreciation for the ministry's initiative, stating that "we have been hearing about terrorism through the media, and although Ghana has not been hit yet, we need to be prepared”.

Ms Needjan highlighted the vulnerability of Ghana's borders, noting that "we are surrounded by French-speaking countries, and many Ghanaians cannot speak the French language. So we have to do our best to stay peaceful in our country because we can't be refugees in a country where we can't speak their language”.

Concerns

The meeting was interactive, with the market queens asking questions and sharing their concerns about security in their communities.

The campaign team provided guidance and reassurance, with the Greater Accra Regional Security Liaison Officer, Justice Nana Oppong, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the public and security agencies to ensure national security.

The "See Something Say Something" campaign, launched in May 2022, is a nationwide initiative aimed at preventing terrorism and promoting community-led security initiatives.

The campaign encourages citizens to report suspicious activities to the authorities and promotes vigilance and awareness in preventing terrorism.