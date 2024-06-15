Featured

CIMG inducts new members

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Jun - 15 - 2024 , 16:27

THE Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has inducted new members and chartered marketers as professional marketers in Ghana after they had completed professional marketing courses with the institute in December last year and June this year.

Advertisement

The induction ceremony, which took place in Accra last Wednesday, saw 86 new marketers and 30 chartered marketers inducted as members of CIMG, including one fellow member for December 2023 and June 2024.

The induction ceremony was in recognition of the dedication of marketers who have completed the Continuing Professional Development process post-qualification, with many years of practice or teaching at higher levels.

Present at the ceremony were the Patron of CIMG, Professor Stephen Adei; the National President of CIMG, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee; the National Secretary of CIMG, Franklin Sowa; the Vice President of CIMG, Theodore Osae; the Deputy Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Nana Ama Poku, who was inducted as a fellow of CIMG.

Transforming industry

The National President of CIMG, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, in his statement to the new members, urged them to embody the principles acquired in professional practice in transforming industry narratives and maintaining high standards.

He encouraged them to help their “organisations to steer clear of unprofessional marketing conduct in favour of sound strategies to create customer value as a means to growing businesses.

This will help you build stronger relationships with your customers, as customer satisfaction will be guaranteed, which will in turn promote customer loyalty”.

Dr Kasser Tee also called on members of CIMG to embrace new and emerging technologies, particularly the evolving Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, to support and promote their work as Marketers.

“AI offers unprecedented opportunities for you to gain deeper insights into customer behaviours, enhance personalisation, and optimise marketing strategies. By leveraging AI, you can stay ahead of the curve, ensuring your marketing efforts are innovative, customised and effective,” he said.

He also encouraged them to invest in marketing research as it was essential in “understanding customers, industry trends, the moves, postures and temperaments of competitors, especially peers as well as the best-in-class in your respective markets”.

He said what their competitors did now was important in predicting their next action ahead of time in order to devise comprehensive and workable strategies for their businesses.

Appreciation

Delivering the address on behalf on the newly inducted members and chartered marketers, the Deputy Director of CBG, Nana Ama Poku, expressed appreciation to the Governing Council of the CIMG, the Membership and Welfare Committee for the support in their professional journeys.

She said inductees before them had set high standards and achieved remarkable milestones which served as legacies that would motivate them as they aspired to achieve same.

She noted that the role taken up “today require that we serve with unwavering dedication, integrity and transparency. As a community bound by a shared purpose, we pledge to give our best and to distinguish ourselves with integrity and transparency”.

She urged members of the CIMG to embrace their journey with a shared vision and commitment to the Institute, and harnessing collective talents as shining examples in their various fields of endeavour. Meanwhile, she underscored the importance of marketing as the driving force of successful businesses.

“Marketing is the oxygen that sustains businesses, helping them identify opportunities for growth and making sense of markets and consumer behaviour.

Let us be worthy suppliers of this much needed oxygen as we chart a course towards progress, growth and success. I am optimistic about our future and excited to be a part of this journey with you all,” she said.