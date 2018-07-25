Minister rescues pregnant teenager from Ho Prison

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has saved an 18-year-old pregnant young woman who was serving a six-month jail term at the Ho Prisons
.
The convict (name withheld) was fined GH¢1,500 or in default serve a six-month jail term imposed on her by a court at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality in May 2018, after she was found guilty of causing harm to her cousin. This was when the convict poured pepper on her cousin while they were quarrelling.Follow @Graphicgh
Her inability to pay the fine left her with no option but to serve the custodial sentence with the pregnancy.
Appeal
An appeal for clemency by the convict to the President through the media caught the attention of the regional minister, who paid the fine of GH¢1,500 to the authorities of the Ho Female Prisons to make her gain her freedom.
According to Dr Letsa, he was touched by the plight of the young lady and thus, responded swiftly to her appeal in order to secure her freedom and that of her unborn child.
The convict could not hide her joy and gratitude to the regional minister for the prompt response to her plea.
The Officer in charge of the Ho Female Prisons, Superintendent Catherine Dankwa, also thanked Dr Letsa for being charitable to the convict.