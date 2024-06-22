Featured

Minister expresses satisfaction with SOCO project implementation

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 22 - 2024 , 06:30

The government has expressed satisfaction with the level of work in the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion (SOCO) project so far.

“I must say that in record time, many of the physical sub-projects for the year 2023 have been completed in local communities in the six beneficiary regions,” the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, said.

He was speaking during the inspection of some of the projects in the Upper East Region, last Thursday.

The minister, who was accompanied by some officials from the ministry, as well as some Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), visited the project sites at Tempane, Bolgatanga East and Kassena Nankana West districts and the Bolgatanga municipality, respectively.

SOCO project

The $150 million SOCO project is aimed at improving economic activities in 48 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in six regions in the country.

Beneficiaries of the five-year project are in the Oti, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, North-East and the Savannah regions.

Implementation

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Techiman South Constituency, said the successful implementation of the first phase of the project had paved way for the roll out of the 2024 physical projects, adding “I am happy about the project’s outcome so far; it is intended to help in the transformation of the communities”.

He said the project would provide for initiatives the government could not have carried out within a short period of time, and that the “projects are prioritised needs of the people, which are being addressed to bring relief to them”.