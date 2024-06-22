Minister expresses satisfaction with SOCO project implementation
The government has expressed satisfaction with the level of work in the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion (SOCO) project so far.
“I must say that in record time, many of the physical sub-projects for the year 2023 have been completed in local communities in the six beneficiary regions,” the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, said.
He was speaking during the inspection of some of the projects in the Upper East Region, last Thursday.
The minister, who was accompanied by some officials from the ministry, as well as some Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), visited the project sites at Tempane, Bolgatanga East and Kassena Nankana West districts and the Bolgatanga municipality, respectively.
SOCO project
The $150 million SOCO project is aimed at improving economic activities in 48 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in six regions in the country.
Beneficiaries of the five-year project are in the Oti, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, North-East and the Savannah regions.
Implementation
The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Techiman South Constituency, said the successful implementation of the first phase of the project had paved way for the roll out of the 2024 physical projects, adding “I am happy about the project’s outcome so far; it is intended to help in the transformation of the communities”.
He said the project would provide for initiatives the government could not have carried out within a short period of time, and that the “projects are prioritised needs of the people, which are being addressed to bring relief to them”.
“The project largely involves the construction of bridges and culverts to link communities; provision of health facilities, water systems, classroom blocks, among others, to alleviate the plight of the people,” Mr Korsah said.
He advised the people to make good use of the facilities and also ensure their proper maintenance to benefit future generations.
The minister warned contractors who were unduly delaying the project, and those with defects in their work that their contracts would be terminated to serve as deterrence to others.
2024 project
The SOCO Zonal Coordinator for the Upper East and North-East regions, Samuel Agyarko Larbi, said this year a total of GH¢160 million would be invested to execute 323 projects in the region.
The Chief Director of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, Alhaji Abubakari Inusah, said the implementation of the project would help address some of the dire needs of the people.
Residents in the beneficiary communities, who could not hide their excitement, expressed appreciation to the government for the intervention.
