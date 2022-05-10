Mining Indaba underway in Cape Town

Experts in the extractive industry have converged on Cape Town, South Africa, for the largest global gathering on mining.
The four-day conference on African mining, dubbed “African Mining Indaba”, will feature an array of speakers and participants, including three Heads of State and a Prime Minister.
The 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba, which ends on Thursday, is the largest mining dialogue platform in Africa and the largest mining investment conference and exhibition in the world.
The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, the newly elected President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, as well as the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, will share their vision for the future on the mining Indaba community.
The forum, which is on the theme: “Evolution of African mining: Investing in the energy transition and the economies”, is set to inspire new approaches, spark conversations and encourage partnerships that are expected to transform mining on the continent.
It will also explore key drivers of investment decisions within the African mining market and forge the future direction of the sector.
The annual event began yesterday in the beautiful city of Cape Town with a call on global leaders to push for more investment and innovation in the mining sector.
Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is leading the country’s delegation to the event.
Significant platform
As a significant platform for nearly three decades, African Mining Indaba will this year expand its industry-leading content to include a Green Metals Day, a Host Buyer Programme and an Infrastructure and Supply Chain content stream.
The investment battlefield, according to the organisers, has also been reimagined as an innovation and research ground to encourage collaboration between the mining industry and academia.
Due to the global pandemic and its impact on world travels unseen at this massive scale in the modern era, Cape Town was unable to host the annual event in the last two years.
However, this year, the city has come alive as it hosts its flagship global conference this month instead of in the usual February. The 2023 edition will, however, be held in February.
Hundreds of mining experts, including junior, mid-tier and major mining companies and investors involved in the sector are all in the city for the high-impact networking and creation of opportunities and investment.
Mining Indaba continues to support education, career development, sustainable development and other important causes in Africa.
Botswana leader
President Masisi of Botswana will share insight into the diversification of the mining industry.
Mining remains
Botswana’s biggest revenue earner, accounting for about 85 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, one-third of government revenue and one-fifth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
While Botswana continues to be one of the world’s largest diamond producers by volume, President Masisi has actively been advocating the expansion and development of the country’s diamond, coal, copper, silver and gold resources.
He is also encouraging more investment in a knowledge-based economy and the adoption of innovation in mining.
Zambian President
President Hichilema of Zambia is also expected to share insight into how his country was working to re-assert itself as a premier mining investment destination and his vision of a new dawn for Zambia where macroeconomic stability will be restored and sustained for inclusive economic growth.
Believing that the mining sector could be an important catalyst for national development, his government would look to significantly increase the production of copper and other minerals.
Ghana speaks
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources will speak at the main plenary stage discussions where he will share his vision of “Resource nationalism challenge: How has the global pandemic shaped sovereign state views on resource nationalism and collaboration”.
Mr Jinapor will also have a meeting with the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade, Canada, and later address Australian mining and related companies at the “Next generation mining in Africa – Australia as partner reception”.
The minister will further hold a series of bi-lateral engagements with Puma Energy Chief Executive and Head of Africa Inter-governmental Summit, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez; Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Anglo-American, officials from First National Bank, South Africa, and pay a visit to Rand Refinery in Johannesburg, after which he will hold a meeting with the management of AngloGold Ashanti.