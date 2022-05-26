MiDA hands over $14.5m substation to ECG

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has handed over a $14.5 million primary substation constructed at Kanda in Accra to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
The 78-MVA facility, expected to improve power supply to more than 200,000 residents of Kanda, will also enhance supply to parts of Ridge and Cantonments, Nima, Roman Ridge, Burma Camp and Airport Residential Area.
In addition, critical national institutions such as the 37 Military Hospital, the National Mosque, the Jubilee House, and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital will benefit from the substation.
The electricity infrastructure was constructed as part of the ECG’s Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) project of the Ghana Power Compact Programme.
Funding
It was funded by the United States government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the Ghana Power Compact implemented by MiDA.
The facility is named after Ellen Kavanagh Moran, a retired American civil servant and former employee of the MCC in recognition of her exemplary work ethics and contributions to Ghana's Millennium Challenge Account programme.
Government initiatives
The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in a speech read on his behalf, said the government was carrying out a number of initiatives to ensure it met the increasing power demand resulting from the growing population and industrial growth.
He praised the MCC and the United States government for their continued support to Ghana’s development aspirations.
He also lauded MiDA for its effective oversight of projects under the Ghana Power Compact.
Service delivery
In a speech read on her behalf, the MiDA Board Chairperson, Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, said apart from electricity infrastructure, MiDA also took care of project-affected persons.
Currently, she said, a three-bedroom 16-flat accommodation was being constructed for some project-affected persons in the Ellen Moran substation.
MiDA, she said, had also constructed other substations at Pokuase, Kasoa and Legon all serving as a major contribution to Ghana's power sector.
As the compact comes to an end in the first week of June 2022, she said MiDA would remain indebted to the government of the USA, MCC and other stakeholders.
Safety
The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, said the substation was a modern facility with mechanisms for the protection and safety of operators and the public.
He said it was also connected to the ECG's fibre optic system at the main control centre at Makola for constant communication.
The Resident Country Director of MCC, Steve Marma, said the substation was not just about infrastructure, but was also a symbol of the fruits of the labour of many people.