Micro credit company presents medical items to Agona West

Big Cap Micro Credit, an Accra-based non-bank financial institution, has donated medical items worth GH¢360,000 to the Agona West Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to enhance healthcare delivery in the area.
The items, which are to be distributed to all facilities in the municipality, include 84,000 units of infusion sets, 27,200 units of surgical gloves, 127,300 units each of syringes and needles, cotton wool and 300 boxes of nose masks.
Social responsibility
Handing over the items at the forecourt of the Municipal Health Directorate in Swedru, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bid Cap Micro Credit, Mr Fridaus Mubarak Yussif, said the donation of the medical items formed part of the company’s initiative to give back to the society.
He noted that staff of the company learnt of the challenges of one of the health facilities in the area during a business tour and, therefore, decided to support the health directorate with the items for onward distribution to all health facilities in the municipality.
Mr Yussif stated: “As a financial institution, our vision is to grow and expand in a community of healthy people and not the other way round, so we are poised to improve the health status of the people in deprived communities".
The CEO added that the company had made similar donations to other institutions, paid medical bills of new mothers and provided food items for the upkeep of their newly born babies.
Gratitude
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Agona West Constituency, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, expressed gratitude to the company for coming to the aid of under-resourced health facilities in the municipality.
She appealed to other corporate bodies to support the government in its quest to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic head on so that life could return to normalcy.
For his part, the Acting Medical Superintendent of the Swedru Government Hospital, Dr Julius Abuku, bemoaned the dwindling efforts towards the fight against the deadly pandemic across the country, saying: “indeed it is very gratifying that the directorate has received the items which would go a long way to support the preventive measures aimed at preventing the pandemic from spreading”.
Take the jab
He called on Ghanaians who had not yet taken the vaccine to avail themselves to be vaccinated, stressing: “I wish to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe so they should not doubt the efficacy of the available vaccines”.
Present at the ceremony was the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West, Mr Evans Addison Coleman; the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, and some staff of Big Cap Micro Credit and the health directorate.