Meet the wives of President Mahama's newly appointed Ministers

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 10 - 2025 , 14:51 4 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama continues to prioritize a streamlined and efficient government, limiting the number of ministers to 60, with 42 nominations already confirmed.

While the spotlight is often on the ministers themselves, the women beside them also play pivotal roles—whether as professionals, caregivers, or leaders in their own right.

At the recent vetting sessions, many of these incredible women were present, offering steadfast support and showcasing their influence.

Here’s a closer look at some of the wives of the ministers appointed under President Mahama’s administration who attended their husbands' vetting sessions.

Hajia Hadiatu Murtala – The elegant woman



When Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, appeared for his vetting, it wasn’t just his policies that drew attention—it was his wife, Hajia Hadiatu Murtala. The mother of three effortlessly commanded the spotlight, turning heads and igniting social media discussions about her poise and elegance.

Vera George – The Dynamic Partner in Communication & Innovation

Married to Samuel Dzata George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Vera is a woman of many talents. An entomologist by training, a jeweller by passion, and a consultant by profession, she balances multiple roles with grace. She also manages the Dzata Foundation, an NGO dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency and beyond.

Nuhela Seidu Ablakwa – A Legacy of Law and Diplomacy

Married to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nuhela Seidu Ablakwa is no stranger to leadership. The daughter of the respected legal practitioner Mumuni Abudu Seidu, she carries forward a legacy of legal excellence and diplomacy. A devoted mother, she and her husband share two children—a son and a daughter.

Juliet Amoakohene – The Midwife with a Mission

As the wife of Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister, Juliet Amoakohene wears multiple hats. A registered midwife, she has dedicated her life to ensuring safe childbirth experiences for women. Her presence at her husband’s vetting symbolised the union of healthcare expertise and regional leadership.

Mary Safua Yeboah – Bridging Faith and Family

Married to Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education, Mary Safua Yeboah embodies the essence of interfaith harmony. A Christian married to a Muslim, she and Haruna have successfully built a strong family with three children while maintaining mutual respect for their diverse religious beliefs.

Rahina Garba – The Corporate Powerhouse

The wife of George Opare Addo, Minister for Youth and Empowerment, Rahina Garba is a corporate leader, working at Amazon. She and her husband share the joy of raising three children together.

Lydia Nkrumah – A Matriarch

As the wife of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health, Lydia Nkrumah balances a vibrant family life while supporting her husband’s mission to enhance Ghana’s healthcare system. Raising five children, she represents resilience, family values, and dedication.

Cynthia Opoku Adams – A Mystery in Sports and Recreation

Little is publicly known about Cynthia Opoku Adams, the wife of the Sports and Recreation Minister, but her presence at her husband’s vetting hinted at a strong and supportive force behind the scenes.

Joyce Buah – A Pillar of Strength in Natural Resources

Married to Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Joyce Buah plays an integral role in balancing their personal and professional lives while raising their two children.

Salma Adams – The Legal Mind in Climate Change

A lawyer and wife of Issifu Seidu, Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability, Salma Adams brings her sharp legal expertise to both her personal and professional life, making her an invaluable partner in her husband’s leadership journey.

Magdalene Edusa Antwi – The Woman Behind Bono East’s Minister

Standing beside Francis Owusu Antwi, Bono East Minister, Magdalene Edusa Antwi offers unwavering support. Her presence at his vetting underscored her role as a pillar of strength in their family and community.

Olivia Ewenam Gunu Mensah – A Volta Powerhouse

The wife of James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, Olivia Ewenam Gunu Mensah is another influential woman standing beside her husband. Her presence at the vetting showcased her unwavering support for his leadership.

These women are not just spouses; they are leaders, professionals, caregivers, and pillars of strength. While their husbands shape Ghana’s policies, they continue to make a profound impact in their own unique ways.