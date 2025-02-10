Catholic Voices GH honours seven for outstanding contributions

Catholic Voices GH, a choral group under the Catholic Church in the Adansi district of the Ashanti Region, has honoured seven individuals for their significant contributions to humanity.

The ceremony, held under the theme "MO NE ADWUMA," recognised the achievements of outstanding personalities who have positively impacted their communities.

Among those honoured at the event were His Lordship John Yaw Afoakwah, Catholic Bishop of Obuasi; Nana Kwantenpenaa Kwamoah Bosompem, Regent of Adansi Odumasi; Rev. Dr Love Konadu, Executive Director of Love Foundation; Mr Richard K. Ellimah, Journalist and Expert in Mines and Sustainable Development; Mr David Hagan, Director of Galaxy Foundation and past winner of MTN Heroes for Change; Mrs Louisa Amoah, Executive Director of Girl Shall Grow Foundation; and Mr Charles Wudengba, Executive Director of Wundef Media.

Each awardee received a plaque and a citation in recognition of their contributions.

The event featured captivating choral performances from Catholic Voices GH and Dom Peace Chorale, adding a unique musical touch to the celebrations. The honourees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition of their hard work and dedication.

The Executive Director of Catholic Voices GH, Joseph Owusu-Addo, highlighted the importance of celebrating legends while they are still alive. He encouraged other choral groups to emulate this initiative by recognising those making a difference in their communities.

Mr Owusu-Addo further announced that the "MO NE ADWUMA" programme would become an annual event aimed at recognising individuals across Ghana who are contributing meaningfully to society.

The event was graced by members of the clergy, local business leaders, families, and friends of the awardees.