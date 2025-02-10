Featured

Don’t travel ‘first class’ - President Mahama instructs appointees

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 10 - 2025 , 12:57 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed newly appointed ministers of state not to travel first class for official duties outside the country to help cut down on public expenditure and promote modest leadership.

President Mahama, who made this known during the swearing-in of 17 ministers of state at the Presidency last Friday, said he had also placed a ban on non-essential travel, effective immediately.

As a result, President Mahama said all necessary travels outside the country must be cleared with the Office of the Chief of Staff and should be carried out in a modest manner.

“I’ve asked the Chief of Staff to write to all government appointees that I’ve imposed a ban on non-essential travel forthwith to cut down expenditure.

Any travel that is deemed essential and necessary must be cleared first with the Office of the Chief of Staff, and such travels will have to be undertaken in modesty, no first class,” President Mahama said.

Ministers

The following individuals were sworn in as ministers.

They are the Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, and the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Others include the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George; Minister of Sports, Kofi Iddi Adams; Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe; Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Felix Kwakye Ofosu, as Minister of State in charge of Government Communications.

Seidu Issifu was sworn in as Minister of State in charge of Climate Change and Sustainability.

The Regional Ministers are Charity Gardiner for Ahafo, Salisu Be-Awuribe Issifu for Savannah, Wilbert Petty Brentum for Western North, Joseph Nelson for Western, Joseph Addae Akwaboa for Bono, Francis Owusu Antwi for Bono East, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere for Central, and Puozuing Charles Lwanga for Upper West.

Modesty

He charged the newly sworn-in ministers to remain humble and focused on serving the Ghanaian people.

In a stern reminder, he emphasised the need for modesty and responsible use of state resources.

"I must however remind you of the same caution I sounded to your colleagues who have already taken office, that the hallmark of this government will be modesty and respect for the Ghanaian people.

There will be no room for arrogance and pomposity in this government.

The resources that you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office.

Those resources are not to be wasted on opulence and extravagance," President Mahama said.

ORAL

President Mahama also revealed that he would, this week, be receiving a report from the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee and will channel efforts towards implementing the anti-corruption team’s findings.

“Upon receipt of this report, appropriate action will be taken against those who are deemed to have acted against the economic and financial interests of this country through corruption and related acts,” President Mahama said.