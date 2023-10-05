McDan, Apostolic Church, Ga ladies sign Ga Many3 Book of Condolence

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Oct - 05 - 2023 , 13:31

Delegations from the Ga Ladies Association, Tema, the Apostolic Church, Ghana, and the McDan Group, have joined numerous mourners in expressing their condolences to the family of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, as well as the chiefs and elders of the Ga Traditional Council.

The delegations at separate times signed the Book of Condolence opened on behalf of the traditional leader.

As custom demands, each delegation presented cartons of bottled water and drinks as well as money.

They recounted the diverse ways the Ga Manye impacted them and offered their unwavering support to the traditional council throughout the funeral process.

The delegations were received by the Asere Tsono Mantse, Nii Quao Donkor II; the Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area (Abola Mantse) Nii Ahene Nunoo III; Paramount Chief Of Sempe Traditional Area and Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Odote Otintor II, among others.

Naa Omaedru III, also known as Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence.

Throughout her 59-year reign, she dedicated herself to public and voluntary service, advocating for peace, education and opportunities for young people, particularly girls.

Ga Ladies

One of the founders of the Ga Ladies Association, Abigail Otu-Tawia, who signed the book on behalf of the group, said though the association didn’t meet the queenmother on personal terms, but they were no strangers to her outstanding contributions to the Ga State.

She spoke highly of the late queenmother adding that as a female figure, her character, personality and values were worthy of emulation and as such prayed for her spirit to continue to live on.

Apostolic Church

The Apostolic Church Ghana delegation, led by its former General Secretary, Apostle Abraham Ofori-Kuragu, prayed for peace before, during and after the funeral.

He prayed that through the celebration of life of the late queenmother, the greatness of the Ga State would be manifested not only in the country, but to the entire world.

He also pledged that the church would do its part for the success of the funeral by charging their members to obey and adhere to the various traditions that had been established for the occasion.

McDan

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Daniel McKoley, said he, as a son of the Ga State, was devastated by the demise of the Ga Manye and wished he had visited the council on a joyous occasion.

He, therefore, urged the funeral planning committee and the traditional council not to hesitate in soliciting for his support.

“I am not a visitor. I’m a Ga-dangme child, it is very important that I come to pay my last respects.

I’m also here to listen to my fathers so that whatever support I have, I can offer,” he stressed.

Appreciation, tradition

The Asere Tsono Mantse, Nii Quao Donkor II, on behalf of the Ga Mantse expressed his appreciation for the gesture and used the opportunity to explain the customs and schedules for the various burial rites for the late Ga Many3.

“From October 25 to 29, no shops are allowed to open for business.

That is the tradition. However, exceptions have been made for food vendors, pharmacies and banks because of the essential services they render,” he added.

He urged all to observe the customs of the Ga State in order for peace and harmony to prevail adding that whoever flouted the law would be severely punished.