Man kills wife and injures 4 children at Twifo Praso

A man at Twifo Praso in the Twifo-Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region has allegedly killed his wife and injured four of their children
.
He is said to have butchered the wife on October 14 and descended on their four children as well.
Three of the children are currently in hospital responding to treatment.
The Twifo Praso District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Boateng who confirmed the incident said Kwame Obe fled the scene when he thought all five were dead.
More to follow soon...