Man granted GH¢50,000 bail for defilement

A 35-year-old man has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 for having sex with his employee’s 13-year-old daughter
.
The prosecution told the Accra Circuit court that the victim was brought to Accra from Kumasi to continue her education and also help her mother in her day-to-day-activities as a shopkeeper.
“After the girl brought Goloh’s son home, he sent his son out to play, lured the girl with money and forcibly had sex with her and in order for people not to hear her scream, he covered her mouth with a pillow,” the prosecution said.
This happened a second time and the girl consequently fell ill, her mother, who is a salesperson working for Goloh, took the girl to a pharmacy, and after the necessary tests, the results showed that she was two months pregnant.
A complaint was lodged with the police and a medical form was issued to the victim’s mother to take her to a hospital for treatment, which she did.
Goloh was subsequently arrested after investigations by the police.