Conversion of Tema Motorway Roundabout into interchange begins

Construction work on the three-tier interchange at the Tema end of the Accra-Tema Motorway has commenced.
The $60-million interchange is to replace the roundabout to ease traffic on the Accra-Aflao highway and the Tema- Akosombo road which intercept each other at the Tema Motorway roundabout.
The project involves detailed engineering and construction of the roundabout into an interchange and other ancillary works, including drainage, pedestrian walkways and landscaping.
Duration
The project, which is expected to be completed in two years, will be executed by Messrs Shimizu-Dai Nippon Joint Venture (SDJV), with CTI Engineering International Co. Ltd as consultants.
It is being funded with a grant by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to symbolically cut the sod for work to begin on July 18, 2018.
Inspection
As part of a series of inspection visits to different project sites across the country, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, toured the project site last Thursday.
He was accompanied by a number of engineers from the ministry, CTI Engineering International Co. Ltd and SDJV.
Right of way
Addressing journalists after the inspection, Mr Amoako-Atta directed squatters along the Tema Motorway roundabout to relocate immediately to pave the way for the construction of the interchange.
He served notice that nobody would be allowed to stand in the way of the project.
He said although about 95 per cent of those who ought to relocate had done so, force would be applied to evict recalcitrant squatters.
Prior to the tour, the minister held a meeting with officials of the utility companies and the contractors to discuss the scope of work and the relocation of service lines.
He commended the companies for their collaboration so far.
Other projects
Other road works that were inspected by Mr Amoako-Atta were the Community 9, the Light Industrial Area, the Community 10 and 12 roads which have all been awarded on contract.
During his interaction with garage operators at Community 9, Mr Amoako-Atta urged them to collaborate with the contractor to facilitate the execution of the project within time schedule to ensure that the intended purpose was achieved.
He, accordingly, urged them to relocate their businesses from the roads to give the contractor full access to execute the project.