Man arrested for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

The police at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region have arrested a 37-year-old man, Isaac Bonnie, for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Mary Tetteh.
The incident happened at Gomoa Nkwantanan, near Awutu Bereku on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 after Mary was attacked by the suspect, said to be a mason.Follow @Graphicgh
Police
The Awutu Bereku Station Officer, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamakloe, noted that the suspect ended the relationship with Mary, 28, and packed her belongings out of his place.
“According to the father of the deceased, it was the suspect who ended the relationship and packed his daughter’s belongings out of his house right in his presence,” he explained.
After that, Mary entered into another relationship and was washing in the house of that person when she was suddenly attacked by the suspect and killed in the process.
Burial
Inspector Tamakloe noted that the suspect then took Mary’s lifeless body to a nearby bush with the intention to bury it.
After a fruitless search to locate Mary, a friend of the suspect who was asked by the latter to help him bury the deceased secretly reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.
Talking to the media, the suspect said he committed the act because Mary broke up with him.