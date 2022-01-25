Mamobi youths resist demolition exercise, fend off Assembly, Police

Some youths at Mamobi-Gutter in the Ayawaso North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday prevented officials and workers of the Municipal Assembly from demolishing a house located where a gang violence recently ensued between Nima and Mamobi youths.
While the Assembly, led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Aminu Zakaria said they were pulling down the house to make way for the construction of a police station, the youth said the land does not belong to the Assembly and would resist even to their own peril.Follow @Graphicgh
The house the assembly wanted to demolish
So tense was the situation that the team of policemen deployed to secure the exercise had to counsel that it be called off, following which excavators, towing trucks and other vehicles and equipment brought in for the exercise were moved away.
The residents who maintained that the Assembly had no right to break down the house being occupied by some aged members of a family, rained insults and curses on the MCE and his team.
Residents face off with assembly officials and assigns
They also accused the assembly of failing to put to good use, a container installed to serve as a police post but which has been dormant for more than four years.
“The container that was supposed to become a police post is now home to mice and is also a resting place for miscreants“, said a member of the community who preferred to remain anonymous.
The abandoned container police post
According to him, the police had failed to operate the container post because it is too close to the main Mamobi storm drain, as well as general unsanitary environment.