Major power outages caused by transient tripping — ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has explained that the power outages experienced in some parts of the country last Wednesday was as a result of transient tripping on the feeders which were being restored after Tuesday’s rainstorm.
According to the ECG, although they were working to strengthen and maintain a robust distribution network, the rainstorms and stormy winds caused the falling of trees, billboards, ripping up roofing on their electrical conductors which resulted in major outages.
It explained nonetheless that the temporary interruptions caused by the rains are restored immediately after the rains.
“However, permanent faults on our feeders will have to be rectified and may take a while to be restored by our engineers,” the ECG explained in a statement.
It therefore urged consumers to report individual/localized outages and incidents of fallen or sagging conductors within customers' vicinities to ECG Call Center on 0302-611611, the nearest ECG office for prompt intervention.