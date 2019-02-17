LISTEN: 'Mahama peddled falsehood to diplomats'

The government has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of using falsehood to undermine the authority of the state in the eyes of the international community
.
The Minister of Information, Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah addressing a press briefing today in Koforidua said the government will notify the diplomats that two out of the three videos shown them by Mr Mahama and the narratives are palpably false and designed to tarnish Ghana's reputation.
He said: "The Government of Ghana will this week put the diplomatic committee in Ghana on formal notice that former President John Dramani Mahama peddled several falsehoods and sought to undermine the authority of the state in his engagement with them on Wednesday, 13th February 2019".
The Minister said the usage of some of the videos by Mr Mahama also seeks to prejudice the work of the Emile Short Commission which is mandated to investigate the violence that characterised the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
Listen to the Information Minister's briefing below;