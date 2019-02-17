fbpx

VIDEO: Meet the Ghanaian student who is transforming used tires into furniture

Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah is a part-time Ghanaian student
Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah is a part-time Ghanaian student

Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah is a part-time Ghanaian student who has found a unique way of turning Accra's waste into furniture.

The young entrepreneur uses old tires to make coffee tables and armchairs, decorating them with fabric and various coloured ropes.

Yeboah told Reuters that his enterprise is part of efforts to educate people about waste management.

His company Ripples Interior Decor collects used tires from dumpsites and second-hand dealers in Ghana.

He currently employs two workers but also spends some time training aspiring furniture makers.

The pieces which are sold on social media range between $30 and $250.

Watch the entire interview below;