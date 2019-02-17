VIDEO: Meet the Ghanaian student who is transforming used tires into furniture

Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah is a part-time Ghanaian student who has found a unique way of turning Accra's waste into furniture
.
Yeboah told Reuters that his enterprise is part of efforts to educate people about waste management.
His company Ripples Interior Decor collects used tires from dumpsites and second-hand dealers in Ghana.
He currently employs two workers but also spends some time training aspiring furniture makers.
The pieces which are sold on social media range between $30 and $250.
Watch the entire interview below;