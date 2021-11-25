Let’s partner for quality tertiary education - Ghana Baptist University College urges government

The Ghana Baptist University College (GBUC) has called for more collaboration between the private sector and the government in the delivery of quality tertiary education in the country.
It has, therefore, appealed to the government to extend its scholarship schemes to private universities to support the development of faculties and administrative staff.
The President of the GBUC, Prof. Joseph Oteng-Adjei, who made the call at his induction as the fourth president of the university at the 11th and 12th congregation for the 2019 and 2020 graduates respectively in Kumasi, said such supports were crucial to the growth of private universities.
He said while awaiting a response from the government, the university was seeking partnerships with investors, companies, churches and individuals for investments in hostel facilities to ease academic work of students.
Prof. Oteng-Adjei said currently, students, most of whom were workers, trekked long distances to attend lectures due to either the non-availability of hostel facilities or they were far from the school.
He said plans were afoot to deepen collaboration with universities overseas to mount joint programmes for common benefit.
Graduation
The graduation was on the theme: "Crafting a niche as a university graduate."
A total of 829 graduates were churned out made up of 455 in 2019 and 374 in 2020.
"Efforts are being made to increase the programme offerings at the graduate school to increase students’ enrolment,” the president of the university said.
The Prof. Oteng-Adjei said the university was working towards deepening relationship with the member churches of the Ghana Baptist Convention and other stakeholders by engaging in collaborative training programmes.
“We will also seek opportunities for students to undertake internships and national service with relevant industries,” he announced.
Advice
Prof. Oteng-Adjei encouraged the graduates never to give up in life but to soldier on to become the desired game changers, advising them to let good values influence their views and decisions and fly high the flag of the university college.
Reliability
The Managing Director of Tropical Cable, Dr Tony Oteng-Gyasi, who also spoke at the function, urged the newly graduated students to be reliable and efficient in the discharge of their duties.
He encouraged them to use their entrepreneurial skills and to create jobs to help curb the employment challenge of Ghana.
Dr Oteng-Gyasi further urged the graduates to continue with professional development in their chosen careers to remain relevant.
Best student
The Overall Best Student for 2019 went to Ms Winifred Mensah while Ms Grace Mills Robertson was crowned the Overall Best Student for 2020.