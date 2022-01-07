Learn trade to sustain your future

A Queenmother of the Ameteve Clan at Juapong in the Dorfor Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, Mama Gborlenyame VI, has entreated young girls in the traditional area to learn a trade that will sustain them if they are unable to continue with their formal education.
She explained that formal education up to any highest level should be their priority. However, those that would not have that opportunity should consider learning a trade that would sustain them even if they got married.
“As a queenmother and a professional teacher, I will encourage you, my younger sisters, to continue your education to any level if you get the opportunity.
However, where it is not possible, I will advise that you learn a trade and not only a trade but a trade that will sustain and benefit you and your other family members including your husbands in the future,” she said.
Mama Gborlenyame gave the advice when she addressed graduands of May’s Deco and Catering Services at Juapong in the North Tongu District last Saturday.
Self-sufficient
She said as a community leader in the traditional area, her plan for the young girls and women in general was to encourage and empower them to be self-sufficient either in learning a trade or engaging in trading activities, which would enable them to take care of their families.
Mama Gborlenyame was of the hope that girls who completed basic education and could not continue should seriously consider learning a trade for their own good in future, adding that staying idle without doing anything was not the best.
Graduands
Mama Gborlenyame advised the graduands to ensure that they cultivated good habits so they could put what they learnt into practice. She said the various trades they learnt were like a light given to them, which should not be put under the bushel, but rather on the lamp post so as to shine for others to benefit.
The Chief Executive Officer of May’s Deco and Catering Services, Mrs Mabel Anyomi lauded the graduands for the seriousness and zeal they exhibited during the period of their apprenticeship and urged them to continue with same when they started work on their own.
She said reliability and quality of work to the customers were key and entreated them to ensure they did not disappoint their customers when they began work but rather establish good customer relations in order not to lose them.