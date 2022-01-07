Adutwum supports widows, widowers

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has feted 200 widows and widowers in his constituency at a special ceremony at Jachie in the Ashanti Region.
Apart from presenting to each of them a piece of cloth, eating and dancing with them, the widows and widowers were also presented with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The recent number brings to 1,000 widows and widowers in the Bosomtwe Constituency alone who have benefitted from the gesture in the past five years.
At the presentation ceremony during the New Year Day celebration, Dr Adutwum said his dream of commencing such a gesture was to have the opportunity of interacting, socialising and appreciating them as well.
He assured them of his readiness to continue to support them to live happily at all times.
Dr Adutwum, who is the Minister of Education, urged the widows and widowers to encourage their families to take a keen interest in education, since that was the only legacy they could bequeath to their children.
He explained that although the government was doing everything possible to provide the needed resources for education development, there was the need for the populace to also complement the government's effort by embracing and participating in the opportunities made available to them.
Assurance from DCE
The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Mr Joseph Kwasi Assumin, assured the gathering that the assembly was ready to provide the needed infrastructure and other services to improve the lives of the people.
He appealed to the widows and widowers to avoid acts that stood the chance of affecting their health and their state of being at all times.
Appreciation from a widow
Madam Grace Marfo, a retired Physician Assistant from the Kumasi South Hospital and a resident of Aputuogya, on behalf of the widows and widowers, commended Dr Adutwum for remembering them in the constituency yearly.
She was upbeat that the support offered them had brought some excitement into their lives and pledged to encourage their families to take their education serious, since that was the best way of shaping their dreams and positioning themselves for job opportunities from both the private and public sectors.