Good Shepherd Orphanage receives help

The Children’s Ministry of the Akyem Oda Area Church of Pentecost last Sunday donated assorted items worth GH¢3,300.00 and GH¢700 to the Good Shepherd Orphanage at Akwatia for the upkeep of the orphans.
The items included quantities of rice, milk, sardines, cubes of sugar, bars of Geisha soap, edible oil, toilet rolls, washing powder, tins of milo, sachet and bottled water.
Presentation
Pastor Frederick Diaba, the Oda Area Home and Urban Mission Coordinator of the Church of Pentecost, made the presentation.
He stressed that as one of the leading religious bodies in the country, its members were committed to the welfare, moral upbringing and the proper development of the marginalised, deprived and destitute in society.
Pastor Diaba advised the orphans to commit themselves to God their creator and strive to lead morally upright lifestyles in order to receive God’s blessing in all their undertakings.
He promised to make the donation a regular feature for the survival of the children.
Prayers for the orphans
The Oda Area Children’s Ministry Leader of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Eyram Napoleon Dzotepah, prayed for the orphans and urged them to forget about losing their parents as God would reward them to become responsible future leaders in society.
He praised the management of the orphanage for their patience, tolerance and commitment to raise the orphans like their biological children and urged them to sustain such sterling qualities.
Gratitude
The Proprietress of the orphanage, Mrs Philomena Asantewaa–Agyei, who received the gift, praised the donors for the gesture and promised to use the items for the intended purpose.
She said some of the orphans had completed Junior and Senior High Schools while one of them had completed university.
Mrs Asantewaa–Agyei seized the opportunity to appeal to future donors to include building materials to enable the management to complete a permanent building under construction and vacate the rental premises currently being used.
Mr Charles Boakye Boateng, the Oda Area Organiser of the Children’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost, called on the affluent in society, the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to go to the aid of the orphanage to solve some of its numerous problems.
One of the orphans who had completed SHS, Master Bernard Boakye, appealed to the Church of Pentecost to help him get recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.