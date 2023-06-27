Latex Foam donates to National Chief Imam towards Eid ul-Adha

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 27 - 2023 , 16:54

Leading foam manufacturer, Latex Foam, has donated a cow and an unspecified amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his Fadama residence in Accra towards the celebration of this year’s Eid ul-Adha.

A management delegation from the company, comprising the Export Manager, Dr. Yakubu Diomande, and the Public Relations Officer, Gifty E. Appiah, presented the items on behalf of the company during a courtesy call on the Chief Imam on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Latex Foam delegation was received by the Chief Imam and his officials, including the Spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, and the Chief Protocol Officer, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam.

The gesture, which has become part of the company’s yearly activities, forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Presenting the items, Dr. Diomande said the donation was to support the office of the National Chief Imam as well as to deepen the relationship between the company and the Chief Imam’s office.

He said Latex Foam as a company recognised the contribution of the Muslim community towards the country’s development, hence solidarizing with them during their Eid ul-Adha celebration.

He further indicated gesture was also to say thank you to the Chief Imam for taking time out of his busy schedules to visit the company and interacted with its management last year.

Dr. Diomande on behalf of the company used the occasion to wish all Muslims across the country and the world a fruitful celebration.

The Chief Imam on his part thanked Latex Foam for the gesture and prayed for the continued success of the company’s business.

“I am profoundly grateful,” he said, adding “I am praying that in all your endeavours, may God bless every dimension of your business.”

Eid-ul-Adha is a festival celebrated among Muslims in remembrance of the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made out of his strong faith in Allah, the Most High.