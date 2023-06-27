Dormaahene bemoans lack of devt in Bono, Bono East regions

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jun - 27 - 2023 , 06:52

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has bemoaned the lack of development and the attendant high rate of unemployment in the Bono and Bono East regions.

He specifically mentioned the poor nature of roads across the two regions, and urged the political leadership in the area to sit up and lobby for projects for the regions.

The chief claimed that the regions were far behind in terms of road infrastructure as compared to other areas in the country.

He mentioned the Sunyani town roads, Sunyani-Chiraa road, Berekum-Sampa road, Baakonieba-Berlin Top road and Odomase roads, as some of the roads in a deplorable state in the Bono region.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu, who is also the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, was speaking at a grand durbar of a homecoming festival dubbed “Meko Bono” (I will go to Bono) in Sunyani last Saturday.

Festival

The Meko Bono Festival was instituted by some youth in the two regions last year to showcase the rich culture of the Bono people and also project the economic and tourism potential of the area in a bid to attract investors.

It brought together chiefs and people from the Bono and Bono East regions.

There were cultural displays to welcome and entertain guests who had travelled from far and near to participate in the event.

National cake

Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu, however, said that the development of the Bono areas largely depended on the chiefs and people in the regions, and that it was time for them to rise up and demand their share of the national cake.

He encouraged them, particularly politicians from the regions, to show more interest in the development of the area.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu further charged the people to always uphold the virtue of integrity, be united and also respect one another's traditional jurisdictions to foster peace and growth.

He commended the organisers for instituting such a festival to showcase their culture and also unite the people; however, he advised that they rotate the hosting of the event in different towns.

Advice

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ansu Kumi, advised the youth to uphold their culture to help shape their lifestyle.

He also encouraged them to be creative and innovative by establishing their own businesses to improve on themselves and also contribute to the growth of the economy.

Mr Kumi said the event would help create unity among the chiefs and people in the two regions who would share ideas for the progress of the area.

He pledged the government's support to the sustainability of the festival.