Kyeremeh's death, Opare Duncan to act as National Security Co-ordinator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Co-ordinator following the death of Mr Joshua Kyeremeh.
Mr Joshua Kyeremeh who was the substantive National Security Co-ordinator passed away Monday, January 18, 2021.
According to the presidency, arrangements for his funeral will be announced in due course.
"The President has asked the Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Co-ordinator. Our condolences and sympathies go to his widow and children. May God bless him, and let his soul rest in peace!," Mr Eugene Arhin, who speaks for the Presidency posted on Facebook.
Mr Kyeremeh died Monday morning [Jan 18, 2021] at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, following a short illness.
As an intelligence professional, he had been holding the position of National Security Coordinator since 2017.
Before then, he worked at the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now known as National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for over 22 years where he rose through the ranks, served as head of the Investigations Unit of the Bureau and rose to become the Deputy Director BNI and ultimately, the Director BNI from 2005 to 2009.
He served at command levels in the Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.
Kyeremeh was part of the transition team after the December 7, 2020 elections.
