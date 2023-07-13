Krobo Girls inaugurates students’ parliament

Ezekiel E. Sottie Jul - 13 - 2023 , 15:28

The Krobo Girls Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region has inaugurated a students’ parliament, also known as students’ governance, with a call on the members to help contribute their quota for effective administration and governance of the school.

Students’ parliament

The students parliament is representative bodies composed of students elected by their peers to voice out their opinions, concerns and ideas.

These bodies aim to empower students and give them a platform to contribute to the overall school environment and policies.

The history of student parliament can be traced back to the 20th century when the concept of student self-governance gained prominence.

One influential event was the establishment of the International Students Conference in 1972, which brought together students representatives from various countries to discuss common issues and foster international cooperation.

Prior to the inauguration of the parliament, the programme was preceded by a debate on sexual harassment in senior high schools by both majority and minority of the Students’ Parliament in the school.

Executive

The executives of the Krobo Girls Students’ Parliament include the Speaker, Dominic Bless Eyram, Ist Deputy Speaker, Pobi Josephine, 2nd Deputy Speaker, Amoafora Emmanuella Owusuaa, Minority Leader, Doris Aidoo, Deputy Minority Leader, Afrifa Lawrencia, Majority Leader, Oko Elizabeth Charki, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexandria Aggrey-Fynn, Majority Chief Whip, Erica Adjei, and Minority Chief Whip, Miriam Dasborders.

The rest were Clerks of Parliament, Gifty Ofoe, Albert Oppong and Evelyn Amanor.

The Parliamentary Marshalls included Tetteh Priscilla Badjo, Hayford Phebe, Matey Joana Dedo, Veronica Ansah Odame, Grace Adjetey and Pertual Darko.

The students raised pertinent issues, including incidents of teachers in senior high schools making sexual advancements for grades.

According to the debaters, in situations where the student refused to give in to the sex demand from the teacher, the student would definitely fail the subject in question.

That, they said had happened to many students all over the country, and the school’s parliament enacted a law so as to stop that practice happening in the senior high schools.

Former students

Four old students of the school who are at various places of work were the guests of honour.

They were Founder and Managing Partner of Fortress Legal (Legal Consultants), Naomi Asiedu (ESQ), National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Secretary for Finance, Lynn Willis Francisca, Acting Nursing Officer in charge of 3 Renal Dialysis Unit of the 37 Military Hospital, Major Agnes Awudi and T.V. 3 News Anchor, Portia Gabor, who all linked their success stories at their various places of work to the discipline they had from Krobo Girls Senior High School, took turns to address the student parliamentarians.

National development

The Founder of Krobo Girls Students’ Parliamentarians and student activist, Paul Abrokwa, noted that the club of the students parliament should be replicated in all senior high schools in the country to encourage students’ participation in all national development, which should be purely based on non- partisan basis.

The Headmistress of the school, Bernice Mensah-Akutteh, was highly elated when the students debated the very national issue, and assured the department in charge of the programme of her full support to build the students up for their future.