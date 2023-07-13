5th Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards champions innovation, technology sustainability

The fifth Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards has been held with a call for sustainable Innovation and technologies to bridge industrial gabs in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Themed "Positioning The Pharma Industry To Meet Future Trends and Technology," the event which focused on addressing innovative and technological shortfalls in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industries.

Aimed at identifying projects and individual achievements of industry professionals and partners who have produced clear values and compelling results, also sought to recognize excellence and provide recognition for individuals and businesses that have played a defining role and demonstrated achievement across a wide domain of sustainability, operational excellence, and innovation.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Health, Mr Kweku Agyemang Manu said the call for a sustainable technological era was in the right direction noting that, noting that the government was fully committed to it.

He said the ability of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to adapt and evolve progressively, make it an invaluable tool in revolutionizing the approach towards healthcare.

Mr Agyemang Manu indicated that embracing future trends, technology, and innovation was the surest way to create a sustainable and inclusive healthcare system for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The Minister who revealed that the theme for the event aligned with the 2023 Ghana Health sector theme, which focuses on "sustainable financing for primary health care towards attainment of universal health coverage in Ghana: role of stakeholders," said it was evident that achieving universal health coverage does not only include financial risk protection but also access to high-quality essential health-care services.

He said as part of efforts put in place to increase access to healthcare, the government had launched a program to build and equip more hospitals and health facilities across the country to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to quality healthcare services, and would continuously upgrade the country's healthcare infrastructure to accommodate emerging healthcare needs,

"Additionally, we have prioritized the development of our human resource capacity through the training and recruitment of additional healthcare professionals," he said.

In acknowledging the importance of partnerships in achieving healthcare development goals, he said the government was also making bold strides towards building a robust healthcare system in Ghana

The Minister who encouraged industry players to embrace innovative trends and technology, urged them to continue their indispensable efforts in the provision of quality and affordable medicines.

"Let us work together to address the challenges facing the industry, and drive towards the realization of a more robust healthcare system in Ghana," he said.

"Let us remember that healthcare is not just a vital aspect of our society, but also a fundamental pillar for socio-economic progress," he added.

Evolution

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Productions, organizers of the Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards, Latif Abubakar said technology and innovations were evolving faster than expected hence the need to position industries for future trends and development.

He indicated that in an era of AI where AI systems have been designed to exhibit behaviors associated with human intelligence, such as planning, learning, and reasoning, industries and business must adapt to remain relevant.

He said "Considering the importance of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to the growth of the economy, It has become imperative government and its partners to position them for these future trends."

Mr Abubakar who called for a broader stakeholder engagement pledged his outfit's continuous support to meet future trends and technology.

He said, the Ghana Pharma Awards stood for innovation and technology, noting that the awardees were selected through a vigorous process set on a benchmark for excellence with an awarding board of competent personalities.

The awards which was preceded by a business summit and exhibition brought together selected industry experts and players to deliberate on issues affecting the industry and recommend workable solutions to deal with them.

Awards

In all, 70 companies and personalities were honoured for their contributions and exemplary work in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Atlantic Lifesciences Limited (Ltd), Pharmanova Ltd, and its CEO of Dhananjay Tripathi received the Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Manufacturing company and CEO of the year awards, while Ernest Chemists Ltd and its CEO, Ernest Bediako Sampong, picked up the Company of the year and Lifetime Achievement and awards.

Mr Samuel Amo Tobbin, CEO, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sir Raj Mohan, CEO, Unichem Ghana Ltd were adjudged Entrepreneur and Personality of the year respectively.

Dr. Ellen Foster- Nyarko of Top-Up Pharmacy and Sheikh Dr. Amin Mohammed Osei Bonsu, of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital emerged Outstanding Community Pharmacist and Herbal CEO Of the year

The Industry Leadership Award for Community Pharmacy Practice went to the National Chairman of Community Practice Pharmacy Association (CPPA), Pharmacist Dr Emmanuel K. Ireland, with the Community Pharmacy Intern going to Solomon Odoi of Top Up Pharmacy.

The Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards was organized in partnership with the Pharmacy Council, Food and Drugs Authority, Foameddms and the Community Practice Pharmacists Association, and powered by Globe Productions and the Graphic News Plus App.