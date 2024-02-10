Korle Bu to introduce service manual

Augustina Tawiah Feb - 10 - 2024 , 10:33

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will introduce a service manual that will highlight the kind of healthcare services available at the various departments of the hospital.

The manual will make it easy for the general public to know the healthcare services the hospital offers and how to access them without placing calls to the hospital to make such enquiries.

“At the moment, if you want a place where you can go and see all our available services, people don’t know. So what some do is call the staff of the hospital they know and ask. With this service manual, at just a click of a button, they will see the different departments and different services on offer. So, it will make service more accessible,” explained the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah.

Accessible information

In an interview, the Korle Bu CEO said currently, they had finished compiling the content of the manual and explained that as a service delivery organisation, the hospital was expected to have a manual so people could easily tell the kind of services available.

However, because of the lack of a manual, he explained, some people travelled outside to seek certain healthcare services that were available at the hospital while others also placed calls to the staff of the hospital to make such enquiries before they came.

He said the service manual formed part of the 100 projects and activities targeted to be executed by the hospital as part of its 100th anniversary.

Digital map

Dr Ampomah said they were also working on getting a digital map of the hospital that would enable people to navigate their way there.

He explained that some people felt lost in the hospital when they had to seek services at different departments and added that with the aid of the digital map, such people could easily find their way around the hospital.

Currently, he said MTN had expressed interest in helping them with some of the technological bit.

Also to be digitalised, he added were their beds to help them to know, among others, those that were unoccupied to help solve the no-bed syndrome that had been associated with the hospital.

Telemedicine

Dr Ampomah said they also had the hope to set up a data centre with security and fireproof features that would secure data and also facilitate research at the hospital.

He also mentioned that as part of the centenary anniversary, they had targeted to establish a telemedicine platform to enable them to provide support to sister institutions.

Explaining further, he said that sometimes the cases referred to the hospital would have been solved if the peripheral health institutions around them had an expert to give them guidance on what to do for patients.

“We believe that when we establish this telemedicine platform, other institutions can call on our specialists to guide them in some of these cases they refer to us. Or even if the patient has to be referred, they will guide them as to what to do as first aid,” he said.