KNUST Vice Chancellor Prof Rita Akosua Dickson gets second term appointment of two years

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Jun - 20 - 2024 , 18:10

Professor (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson has been given a second term appointment of two years as Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Her four year tenure was expiring at the end of July 2024 but it has been announced that the University Council at its 282nd Regular Meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024 has given her a second term of two years.

Her tenure is now expected to end July 31, 2026.

It follows the University Council's approval of the recommendations of the committee set up to evaluate the application for renewal of the appointment for the Vice Chancellor for a second term of two years.

This was made known in an official notice dated June 20, 2024, signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, A.K. Boateng.

Rita Akosua Dickson is a professor of Pharmacy who was a Pro-Vice-Chancellor of KNUST when in 2020 she was appointed as the first female Vice Chancellor.

She started her first tenure from August 1, 2020.

Prof. Rita Dickson is KNUST's first female Vice Chancellor

Brief profile

Born on August 1, 1970, Rita Akosua Dickson is a Ghanaian phytochemist and she became the first female Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST on October 1, 2018 when she took over from Rev. Prof. Charles Ansah.