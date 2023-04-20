KMA digitalises revenue collection

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 20 - 2023 , 08:17

As part of efforts to improve its revenue and also seal some of the loopholes in the sector, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has purchased 70 Point of Sales (POS) machines for its revenue collectors.

The POS, which is to eliminate some of the human factors in revenue collection and mobilisation and also cut down on the under-declaration of revenue, forms part of the digitalisation processes of the assembly.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the devices to the revenue collectors, the Chief Executive of the KMA, Sam Pyne, said the main objective of procuring the devices for the revenue collectors was to eliminate some of the human flaws in revenue collection, including undercutting, underwriting and thefts.

He said in the assembly’s attempt to tackle the challenges in revenue generation, “We sought support from some of our development partners and we have been able to do a database of almost all businesses and properties in Kumasi and so we needed to procure devices for our revenue officers that would also eliminate human shortcomings so that we can collect, print and issue receipts and also record same at our data room."

The sub-metros that benefited from the devices are Subin, Nhyiaeso, Bantama, Manhyia North and South.

Caution

He cautioned the revenue collectors not to try to manipulate the devices, but to work according to the laid down procedure, as anyone caught to have engaged in anything that would short-change the assembly would be dismissed.

"KMA is committed to collecting all revenue due it and so, as officers, your work is to go and collect the revenue and issue receipts to people, keeping in mind that anything you do contrary to this would be met with ruthless sanctions including dismissal," he cautioned.

The Presiding Member of KMA, Patrick Kwame Frimpong, urged the revenue officers to work with dedication and help the assembly to increase its revenue to undertake developmental projects in the metropolis.

He charged them to refrain from criminal practices that would cause them to be arrested and prosecuted.

Data room

Taking the media on a tour of the specially designed data room at the KMA, the Metropolitan Director of Finance, Abbam Adjei, said the system had been fixed to record payments.

He said that immediately after payment is made, the system issues a command for the printing of receipts as well as the recording of the same on the database.