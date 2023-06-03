Ken Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart for defamation, demands GH¢10m

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance has filed a defamation suit against radio and television presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly referred to as Captain Smart of Media General.

Captain Smart is the host and presenter of “Maakye with Captain Smart” on Onua TV and Onua FM.

Mr Ofori-Atta's writ, filed on Friday, June 2, 2023 is demanding among other things a “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant. An apology for and retraction of the words complained of and particularized supra”.

Captain Smart during one of his shows alleged that Mr. Ofori-Atta has taken a 10% share out of the International Money Fund’s $3 billion bailout for Ghana.

