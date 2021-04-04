Kasoa: 2 teenagers arrested for alleged 'money ritual' murder

Two teenagers have been arrested by the police in Kasoa for their alleged involvement in a murder said to be related to money rituals.
The teenage boys, 18 and 19 years respectively, are said to have lured their victim, a 10 year-old boy identified only as Ishmael, into an uncompleted building and killed him.
They reportedly hit him with an object which resulted in his instant death.
The incident happened at the Kasoa suburb of Lamptey Mills on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
The suspects are said to have lured him into an uncompleted building and attacked him.
Police investigations are ongoing and the police is yet to comment on the incident.
But some residents in the area have said a fetish priest the suspects had contacted had told them to bring human parts for rituals.
The boy's mother said Ishmael normally attend Islamic lessons on Saturdays but decided not to attend on the said day because he was waiting for his father who was visiting.
The mother said Ishmael had been speaking with the father on telephone throughout the week and had asked him to visit.
So on Saturday he was home all day and was playing outside while I was having a knap, the mother narrated,
She said it was Ishmael's sister who rushed in to inform her that he had been killed.