Judge threatens to strike out case involving bank worker who allegedly stole GH¢1.2million from customers' accounts

GraphicOnline Jul - 27 - 2023 , 16:44

Her Honour Ellen Ofei-Ayeh has issued a warning that the case involving GH¢1.2 million, allegedly stolen from customers' accounts by former staff of a major Ghanaian bank (name withheld) may be struck out.

This is the second time the Judge has threatened to strike out the case due to the prosecution's failure to file disclosure for the trial's commencement.

Since June 26, 2023, the prosecution has been unable to submit the required disclosures, citing the need to amend the charge sheet, provide brief facts, and seek advice from the Attorney-General's (A-G) Department.

Following a two-week adjournment, the prosecution claimed not to have received any response from the A-G. As a result, the Accra Circuit Court has given them a final warning to file the necessary disclosures by August 3, 2023, or risk having the case struck out.

Her Honour Ofei-Ayeh emphasized that although some of the accused individuals were on bail, the first accused, Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, remained on remand, limiting his liberty.

In response to the situation, the Judge ordered the prosecution to file the required disclosures by or on August 3, and the case has been adjourned to August 7, 2023.

Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, a 25-year-old businessman, stands trial alongside several co-accused, facing charges that include forgery, falsification of accounts, stealing, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The accused persons, except for Mr. Afriyie, pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail with specific conditions. Some of the co-accused are yet to be arrested.