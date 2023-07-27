2 fishermen die after colliding with patrol boat, they were on a Homowo ritual fishing in Tema

Benjamin Xornam Glover and Della Russel Ocloo Jul - 27 - 2023 , 13:13

Two fishermen died on Thursday dawn after their canoe reportedly collided with a patrol speed boat at the anchorage of the Tema Port.

The patrol boat belongs to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The canoe, Adesa Na Ohetsui had onboard 12 fishermen.

They were said to have embarked on a Homowo ritual fishing sanctioned by the Tema Traditional Council.

However, others said the fishermen defied the closed fishing season, which is expected to end on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover and Della Russel Ocloo report from Tema that, a patrol team from the GPHA reportedly drove them away from the anchorage.

The fishermen reportedly collided with the patrol boat at the anchorage at about 1:30am.

The deceased have been identified as Francis Tetteh Larbi, aged 27 and Samuel Acquaye Allotey, aged 45.

They are both residents of Tema New Town.

