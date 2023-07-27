WR: Jospong Group commissions medical waste treatment facility at Assakae

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 27 - 2023 , 13:12

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has commissioned a medical waste treatment facility at Assakae community in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The facility will primarily collect and treat hazardous healthcare waste components, including used syringes, blood-stained materials, pathological waste, COVID-19 waste, and waste from vaccination exercises.

It is expected to serve all healthcare facilities within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs, and the Region at large.

Commissioning the facility on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, lauded the Jospong Group of Companies and its partners for their dedication and commitment to ensuring sustainability in the environmental and sanitation sector in the country.

He reiterated the government's commitment to creating jobs for the youth of the country.

He said the government is deliberately implementing policies aimed at creating jobs for the youth.

“This government under President Nana Addo is committed to implementing policies that will create employment for the youth and promote economic stability in the country," he observed.

"One of such policies is the construction and commissioning of the Takoradi Medical Waste Facility and this will employ over 100 youth directly," he emphasized.

The Minister further noted that the commissioning of the facility signifies the commitment of Ghana to safeguard public health, preserve the environment, and promote sustainable development.

He stressed that medical waste comprised of potentially infectious and hazardous materials which pose a great threat to human health and the ecosystem if not managed properly.

For his part, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong expressed gratitude to the government and other partners for their efforts and commitment in bringing the project to bare.

He said the Medical Waste Treatment facility formed part of a broader initiative being undertaken by the Group in collaboration with the government to establish 14 centralized medical waste treatment facilities across the country.

He noted that the facility will play a crucial role in addressing the proper management and treatment of hazardous healthcare waste in the Region and Ghana at large.

Dr Agyepong said the facility which has the capacity to treat 5,000kg (5 tonnes) of waste a day, will provide over 400 direct and indirect job opportunities for the youth in the Region.