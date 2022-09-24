Jones-Mensah wins award in London

A citizen of Keta in the Volta Region and a businessman, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has been adjudged "Young Business Leader of the Year" by the African Achievers Awards board in London.
Mr Jones-Mensah beat off competition from other nominees to receive the coveted prize of the year at a resplendent ceremony hosted by first black woman and longest serving member in the UK Parliament, Hon Diane Julie Abbott.
Category
Other category awards also featured on the night of last Tuesday,at a well-attended event at Queens Gate, South Kensington, after the final funeral rights of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Jones-Mensah now joins the alumni of African Achievers Awards which comprises a long list of diplomats, philosophers, politicians, activists, business leaders and tech experts to change the African narrative to that of a serious people desirous of contributing to positive transformation.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu of blessed memory, former President of Mauritius,Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Kikwete and the current Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament,Sidi Tunis, are some notable awardees of the African Achievers Awards.
The African Achievers Awards is rated by Forbes Africa as one of the most prestigious award on the continent.