Jinapor expresses shock over devastation of galamsey activities

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, was left utterly dumbfounded yesterday on witnessing the massive devastation caused by illegal gold miners (galamsey operators) at Dantano in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region.
He shook his head in disbelief on seeing farmlands, about the size of four football pitches ( eight acres), devastated by illegal miners, leaving behind huge pits.
Mr Jinapor, who visited the area to afford him the opportunity to assess the level of damage caused to the environment by operators of galamsey, said he would be launching an investigation into the destruction.
Mr Jinapor visited the ‘Operation Halt II’ team that undertook a major operation in the area last Monday.
Questions
Mr JInapor wondered whether such vast devastation by illegal miners took place without the knowledge of the district assembly, chiefs, the police and the Minerals Commission.
He said he would be seeking answers from the Inspectorate office of the Minerals Commission.
The minister stated that the depth of the pits showed that such activities had been ongoing for years, and expressed the belief that the traditional and political leaders in the district decided to turn a blind eye to them.
Stakeholders
He said there was no way all the stakeholders in the community could feign ignorance of what went on.
Mr Jinapor urged all Ghanaians to get involved in the fight against illegal mining to protect the environment.
He said the fight should not be left only to the government.
He commended the General Officer Commanding the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, and his men for leading the fight against illegal mining in the region.
He assured them of the government’s support and told the team that they had the full support of the President to clamp down on all illegal mining activities in.the region.
Operations
Briefing the minister, Brig Gen Aphour said on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Datano and at Atwma Mponua, the team seized 11 excavators and burnt those that could not be moved.
He said the personnel were unable to make any arrest as the operators had left the sites before their arrival.
However, he said all their equipment had been destroyed and the excavators sent to some police stations.