Chinese boss to make court appearance after allegedly slashing Ghanaian employee

A Chinese national who allegedly slashed the throat of his Ghanaian employee at Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region is set to make a court appearance today.
Police preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Xue Hue, on September 28, 2022, allegedly attacked the victim, who is a mason with Paulichenda Engineering, a construction company at Kweikuma, with a knife inflicting a cut on his neck.
The Police in a statement said Hue was arrested "for using an offensive weapon to cause harm" and will be put before court on September 30, 2022, to face justice.
The victim has since been treated and discharged.
