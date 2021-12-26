Jamila Foundation Feeds The Street, gives to Dodowa Orphanage

Jamila Foundation, a subsidiary of Africa's leading antique furniture company, Jamila Home has embarked on a charity program in Ghana and Africa dubbed Feed the Street.
The annual charity campaign which forms part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) saw its staff distributing thousands of sumptuous jollof rice with meat and assorted drinks, hampers, gifts bags, money and more to the less privileged in some parts of Accra during the festive season.
Head porters popularity referred to as Kayayei, street children and their mothers in some parts of the capital benefited from the gesture.
The Head of Marketing and Manager at Jamila Home, Madam Jamila Zein said in a post-distribution interview that: "Management thought it prudent to share the little we have with those on the streets. We intend to do this regularly, we are motivated by the fact that we achieved our aim of putting smiles on the faces of these precious ones, It is a season of caring, love, unity and sharing hence, the campaign, Feed the Street.
"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time, we are the one’s we’re been waiting for, we are the change that we seek.
"Jamila Home presents Jamila Foundation which seeks to help the poor and needy in ghana at large and all over the continent of Africa. Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year to you all. God bless Our motherland Ghana, God bless you all."
Jamila Foundation, with the slogan 'We are born to give' has reached out to millions of people across the globe through its charity projects.
Meanwhile, the Foundation has extended a helping hand to the Dodowa Orphanage Home with items including bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of biscuits and cases of drinks.