JA Africa expands STEM and entrepreneurship programmes to Nigeria and Togo with Boeing’s support

Delali Sika May - 14 - 2025 , 10:08 2 minutes read

JA Africa has launched new entrepreneurship and STEM education initiatives in Nigeria and Togo, with support from aerospace giant Boeing, as part of efforts to combat youth unemployment and address the underrepresentation of young Africans in science and technology fields.

The programmes are part of a broader partnership between JA Africa and Boeing, which has so far reached over 5,000 youth across the continent since 2021. The latest expansion aims to empower more young people with practical skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), while fostering innovation and entrepreneurial thinking.

“Equipping young people with the skills to innovate and lead is the best investment in Africa’s future,” said Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa. “These programmes are about giving young people the tools and confidence to shape their own futures.”

The new initiatives will expose students to real-world business and technology challenges, focusing on market research, financial literacy, sustainability, and teamwork. Boeing staff will serve as mentors and judges at programme competitions, offering participants critical industry insights and guidance.

According to Nwogugu, the programmes go beyond academic training, offering mentorship and leadership development. “The goal is to prepare young Africans not just for employment, but for leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing economy,” he said.

In Nigeria, the Girls STEMpreneurship Programme has already enrolled 500 secondary school girls. The initiative is designed to cultivate interest in STEM and entrepreneurship among girls, who often face barriers in accessing such opportunities. Participants will attend immersive innovation camps and top-performing teams will receive seed funding to bring their business ideas to life.

In Togo, 600 senior high school students will participate in JA’s flagship Company Programme, where they will learn to start and manage real businesses. The curriculum has a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and social impact, encouraging students to design ventures that solve pressing challenges in their communities.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, expressed confidence in the initiative’s potential to drive long-term impact. “Our partnership with Junior Achievement Africa has already helped over 5,000 young people across the continent to unlock their potential. We are confident that the programmes in Nigeria and Togo will create meaningful opportunities for a new generation of talent and support the continent’s economic development,” he said.

The expansion into Nigeria and Togo comes at a critical time, as Africa prepares for a demographic boom that will make it home to the world’s largest youth population by 2030. With millions of jobs requiring digital and technical skills, initiatives like these are seen as vital to preparing Africa’s youth for the future of work.