Institute of Directors-Ghana elects first female president

Kweku Zurek May - 15 - 2023 , 11:13

An Assistant Registrar for the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Rev. (Mrs.) Angela Carmen Appiah, has been elected as president of the Council of the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh).

She becomes the first female president of the professional body since its inception 24 years ago.

Her election happened at the Institute’s 17th Annual General Meeting and Council Elections held via Zoom Video Conferencing Virtual platform on May 11, 2023.

Mrs Appiah is the current Vice-President and a Fellow of IoD-Gh.

She has served as Chair of three (3) Interim Management Committees (IMC) following her nomination by Council to manage transitions.

She has also served as Chair of the Regional Outreach Committee (RoC) of the Institute and was instrumental in the regional branch creation exercises.

The new IoD-Gh Council President is also a Fellow at the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives (GCNM) and provides technical support to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

In a brief remark after the announcement of the election results, Mrs. Carmen Appiah expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to lead the Institute and stressed her and the new council’s vision of taking IoD-Gh to the next level.

“We shall be mindful of all stakeholders both local and international and bring together our individual and collective wealth to bring the Institute to a great pedestal. On behalf of my fellow council members and myself, we pledge our commitment and resolute focus to raise high the flag of IoD-Gh,” she intoned.

Madam Carmen Appiah will be ably supported by a licensed Insolvency Practitioner, Mary Asare-Yeboah as Vice-President.

Below is the full list of the new council members of IoD-Gh for the next two years, comprising the President, Vice President and eight (8) members:

1. Rev. (Mrs.) Angela Carmen Appiah (President)

2. Mary Asare-Yeboah (Vice-President)

3. Prof. John Bright Kobla Aheto

4. Ing. Ben Richard Aniagyei

5. Mr. Kofi Asumadu-Apenteng

6. Mr. Peterson Ekow Afedzie

7. Mr. Michael Justice Ashong

8. Mr. Herbert Lawson

9. Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli

10. Dr. Lord Emmanuel Yamoah