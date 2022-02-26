Indonesian Consul Paskal Rois holds talks with Prez Kuffuor

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, His Excellency Paskal A.B. Rois has paid a courtesy call on former President, John Agyekum Kufuor as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.
During the visit on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, H.E. Rois shared Indonesia’s interest to invest in the Oil and Gas Industry, roads construction, bridges, railways and mining.
He added that Indonesia was also offering educational scholarships, capacity building in agriculture, trade and manufacturing and other sectors to Ghanaians..
H.E. Rois also requested the support, blessings, guidance, counsel and mentorship of Mr Kuffuor to meet the work demands of the office.
He further indicated the intention of the consulate to work with Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) to organize a trade expo in Indonesia to give a platform to Ghanaians to exhibit their products to Indonesia and network, adding that a similar expo will be organised in Ghana for Indonesians.
He assured Indonesia’s readiness and willingness to partner develop Ghana’s industrial sector.
On his part, Mr Kuffuor congratulated H.E. Rois on his appointment and pledged to support him.
He entreated him to make stronger the collaboration between Ghana and Indonesia for their mutual benefits.
He also urged him to work hard towards making Indonesia more visible in Ghana just like other Asian countries.