KOICA Ghana Office resumes World Friends Korea Programme

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) office in Ghana has re-launched its flagship volunteer programme called World Friends Korea (WFK) Volunteer Programme.
The programme is an overseas volunteer scheme that dispatches volunteers to partner countries to serve.
The programme was temporarily suspended in March, 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the country Director of KOICS, Mr Mooheon Kong, two volunteers arrived in Accra on Friday, February 25, 2022 as part of the commencement of the programme.
He said the volunteers will be dispatched to two schools in the Greater Accra Region where they will share their knowledge and expertise in Physical Education and Early Childhood Education.
The schools to benefit from the programme are Abbey D/A Basic School and Dawhenya Methodist School.
He added that the volunteers will be there for a year.
He further explained that the resumption of WFK programme is in the line with KOICAs National Youth Volunteer Program’s (NYVP).
NYVP aims at building the capacity and careers of volunteers to make them competitive in opportunities from all over the world whiles increasing mutual cooperation from various types of volunteer programmes, he stated.
With this comeback, KOICA Ghana office looks forward to strengthening its support for Ghana’s socio-cultural development through volunteers’ activities, he added.
Background
KOICA was established in 1991 as a governmental organisation to implement the Korean government's grant aid and technical cooperation programmes. KOICA Ghana Office has been supporting and implementing developmental programmes in Ghana in four key sectoral areas—Public Health, Agricultural and Rural Development, Energy and Education.
Since its inception in 2016, KOICA Ghana office through the WFK Programme has dispatched volunteers each year with the aim of sharing their expertise and experiences and to make practical contributions to the socioeconomic development of Ghana while strengthening the mutual understanding between the government of Ghana and the Republic of South Korea.
So far, a total of 25 persons including volunteers, officers and global doctors have been dispatched to various public and international organisations throughout the regions in the country and more will be dispatched in the future.